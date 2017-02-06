Sonoma Ecology Center offering free trees for Hwy 12

Posted on February 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Ecology Center is offering free trees to land owners with properties that face Highway 12. This effort is to replace the trees which were removed to construct sidewalks and install street lights. Any property that can be seen from highway 12 is eligible for a free tree of your choice.

The SEC is offering a variety of trees, evergreen, fruit, shade trees, on a first-come, first-served basis. The free tree program runs through April 27th and takes about one month from a site visit to tree planting.