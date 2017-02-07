A call to make Sonoma a Sanctuary City

Posted on February 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The United Methodist Church, Spiritual Action group and the Sonoma Valley Housing Group had put out the call: “Come join us to voice immigration (deportation) concerns at the City Council meeting on Monday.”

Dave Ransom, a leader in both groups, said in his call for participation, “we recognize that deportations — particularly of parents who may be separated from U.S.-born kids — will have serious effects, not only for themselves, but for the whole community. We recognize that supportive action, both symbolic and pragmatic, will be a test of our moral fiber.”

This against the backdrop of President Trump calling California “out of control” over its state sanctuary policies, while threatening to cut off federal funds to the state. Governor Brown has previously pledged to protect California’s sanctuary policies.

Ransom said the undocumented immigration issue “is a question of morale for the whole community.”

Michelle Richey was among the speakers asking that sanctuary be put in the agenda of a future council meeting. Fred Allebach said there was a groundswell of public opinion, as evidenced by the Women’s March, and that he was “looking for local leaders to make a statement and stand in solidarity with the people who are the backbone of our community.”

Claudia Robbins called for Sonoma to be a “welcoming city.” Robbins noted that the UN Commission on Human Rights encourages all municipalities to stand up for human rights, and she encouraged the council to “stand up for the workers in this community.”

Mario Castillo emphasized human rights, and pointed out that California would not operate without undocumented immigrants. Castillo called to protect people who contribute to the benefit of the state, and to fight to protect and preserve what California stands for.

City Manager Cathy Capriola called on Police Chief Bret Sackett to give background on departmental policy. Sackett said police are committed to equal enforcement of the law regardless of immigration status. The police will abide by the California Trust Act; there will be no sweeps, though officers will not protect violent criminals.

The police will work to address the community’s fears and concerns, and work to be fair and compassionate in their law enforcement. “The police are here to protect all,” Sackett said.

As the opinions were all in the general comments period of the meeting, councilmembers were under no obligation to respond or take any action.