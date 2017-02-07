Neighborhood meeting: West Agua Caliente Road

Posted on February 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Traffic concerns specific to West Agua Caliente will be the focus of a neighborhood meeting with county officials and Supervisor Susan Gorin on Thursday, February 9, 6-7:30 pm , in the Sonoma Charter School’s Multipurpose Room.

“Over the past year, we have worked with neighbors to address difficulty navigating driveways and intersections along West Agua Caliente Road , and concerns about speeding drivers,” stated Supervisor Gorin. “We’ve responded with no parking zones to improve visibility and radar signs to reduce speed – and seen improvements in traffic patterns.”

Neighbors of Agua Caliente Road have continued to discuss possible roadway features with Transportation and Public Works, including an all-way stop at Lake and Agua Caliente Roads . TPW will share the results of the most recent traffic analysis on the road , and host a collaborative discussion to determine feasible traffic solutions.

Often times, decisions to increase sight distance when turning out of driveways and side streets result in decreased parking. “We hope you can attend this meeting to share your opinion on how these factors affect you,” Gorin said