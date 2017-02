Full moon rising

Posted on February 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Bring a flashlight and a sense of adventure on a full moon hike at Sugarloaf State Park, Friday, February 10.

Sonoma Ecology Center Educator Tony Passantino leads the moderate-to-strenuous level route from the white barn, through Meadow and Vista trail.

You’ll see the sun go down over the Valley and the moon rise over the Mayacamas. 4:30 to 7 p.m. $4-$5. Sugarloafpark.org