Hands-on Italian

Posted on February 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Chef and cooking instructor Maria Capdevielle presents “Italian Regional Cooking: Winter in Piedmont,” the first in a series of monthly Italian culinary classes at the Sonoma Community Center.

On Saturday, February 18, the hands-on class gets “A Taste of Veneto,” preparing baked frittata with ricotta, onions & chard, risotto with porcini mushroom and truffle oil, and Torta di Nocciola, a hazelnut cake. $85, lunch included. 707.938.4626. Sonomacommunitycenter.org.

On Saturday, April 15 from 11am-1:30 pm, Capdeville will offer Italian Regional Cooking: A Taste of Veneto. The class will prepare crostini with salt cod puree, risotto with pancetta and peas, and strawberry tiramisu.

On Saturday, May 13, from 11am-1:30 pm, Capdevielle will teach a class entitled Mother’s Day Brunch. Students will learn the secrets to making a homemade brunch for mom with recipes including artichoke and goat cheese strata, arugula salad with strawberries, ricotta salata and walnuts, and Italian bignes, which are Italian pastries with cinnamon and sugar.

Capdevielle is a popular teacher who offers cooking classes throughout the Bay Area. She is the owner of Maria Teresa’s Kitchen, which offers monthly, regional Italian cooking classes in Berkeley. To her credit, she held a pastry assistant internship at Chez Panisse. She has prepared pastries for well-known restaurants including the Townhouse Restaurant in Emeryville, The Waterfront Café & Restaurant, and Rose Pistola, both in San Francisco.

To register, contact the Center’s registrar at (707) 938-4626 x1. Sonoma Community Center is located at 276 East Napa Street in Sonoma.