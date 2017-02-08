Time for City Council to act, lead

Towns and cities will play an incredibly important role in standing up to the anti-immigration, anti-environment, anti-women, anti-LGBTQ, anti-truth agenda put forth by the Trump administration.

We had the Women’s March in Sonoma, to which many times more people showed up than were expected, showing what kind of community we really are. We have seen representatives from cities and towns all over the country publicly denounce one heinous executive order after another, re-affirm solidarity with each other, and re-dedicate themselves to democracy.

And yet, in this regard, Mayor Rachel Hundley, despite the photo ops, has been strangely silent. Hundley’s ascendancy to Mayor was at best discouraging, as she maneuvered around the well-qualified Mayor Pro Tem Madolyn Agrimonti. If Hundley really wants to prove herself as a worthy leader and voice for the City of Sonoma, now is the time for her to speak up. If the City Council wants to stand in solidarity with our vibrant immigrant community, now is the time for them to stand. If the City Council truly believes that Sonomans, like all Americans, deserve clean drinking water, clean air, free speech and peaceful protest, public parks and lands, affordable health care, now is the time to be heard.

If our local housing crisis, living wage, and a sustainable energy future truly concern the new powers that be on the City Council, now is the time to stop the lip service and get to work. At the moment, the silence is deafening.

Lisa Summers, Sonoma