‘Witness’ projection program

Posted on February 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Marlene Dietrich and Charles Laughton star in “Witness for the Prosecution,” the 1957 drama directed by Billy Wilder. Tyrone Power, in his final screen role, is accused of murder in the drama that ends with a surprise twist. Indeed, the film’s ad campaign included the tag line: “You’ll talk about it, but please don’t tell the ending.”

Based on an Agatha Christie play, the film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and acting Oscars for Laughton and, in a supporting role, Elsa Lanchester. Monday, February 13, 7 p.m. $10. Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E. 707.996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.