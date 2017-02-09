As schools head into spring

Posted on February 9, 2017 by Louann Carlomagno

Spring is nearly here, and students are adjusting to their schedule after returning from the winter break. Educators and students are carefully planning and preparing for the 2017/18 school year. It’s an exciting time for all of us.

Information nights and registration has commenced for transitional and regular kindergarten. Elementary school students have started and or completed mid-year testing. Class selection and college testing preparations are underway for high school students. For high school seniors, college and careers are top of mind.

Our educators are deeply committed to providing the highest quality public education to the children of Sonoma Valley. In order to deliver on this promise and support students of all achievement levels, testing provides a framework for our educators, administrators, students, and parents.

Ask students across the Valley what they’ve been doing in school, and you’ll likely hear a response that includes the word “testing”.

Testing is important, yet we must not focus merely on a score to determine success. Student and school achievement should be viewed holistically. Visit one of our schools today and you’ll see expansive opportunities for learning both inside and outside the classroom, including before and after school programs.

Offering varied learning opportunities, electives, and extracurricular options are beneficial to students. These benefits include reducing stress by creating a balance of academic rigor and fun. Additionally, these opportunities are beneficial to a college application.

For example, AVID, Advancement via Individual Determination is an example of an elective class that supports student achievement through leadership and critical thinking.

Our schools invest in programs like AVID to support our commitment to 21st-Century Learning and college and career readiness. According to the AVID website, 78 percent of AVID high school graduates were accepted into a four-year college or university in 2015/16. It’s exciting to see our students planning for their future.

With excitement, I can share with you great news about a few high school senior college acceptances. It is early, but here’s where our students have been accepted so far: CSU Chico, Sonoma State, Humboldt, SF State, CSU Channel Islands, Sacramento State, Dominican University, University of Hawaii, Manoa, Montana State, Michigan State, Tennessee State, University of Denver, U Mass Amherst, Tulane, Portland State, University of Portland, University of Colorado, Boulder, Seton Hall, Purdue, Southern Oregon and the US Marines.

Finally, with advanced planning, testing, and preparation taking place during the Spring, our students and educators remain committed and focused on engaging students at every grade level. I would like to personally welcome you to visit our schools for a tour to see the exciting programs offered. You can contact me at the district office anytime at 707.935.6000.