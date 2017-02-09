Steve Freitas, please prove me wrong

Posted on February 9, 2017 by Fred Allebach



A worst-case scenario is starting to unfold. County Sheriff Steve Freitas went right to the lion’s den in Washington DC to support Jeff Sessions and the Trump deportation agenda (and by extension, an anti-civil rights agenda), and to explore ways the county Sheriff and federal law enforcement can better work together. The only trouble is, in the matter of immigration, Sonoma County citizens don’t want the Sheriff working with the federal Customs and immigration Enforcement (ICE).

Now all the ill-defined law enforcement potentials spoken of in meetings, articles and e-mails need to come clean in the wash. Is the county Sheriff with the people of Sonoma County and California, or with Trump? Where is the line? Let’s see the laws, and who obeys whom clearly laid out so the public knows exactly what is at stake.

From law enforcement, we are hearing an unclear addressing of the issues; that local control is good, protecting the public is #1, that state law trumps federal law for the Sheriffs, that there is no problem with the jails, but at the same time, Freitas is aligned with Sessions and Trump, and there is no clear denouncing of a concerted attack on 35,000 undocumented county community members. What the public needs is an unambiguous, clear statement of Sheriff’s policy.

Unfortunately what we have seen today is the image Sheriff Freitas in league with the very forces there is a county groundswell against. What is the Sheriff going to do? Hopefully this is just an image, and maybe just a case of poor judgment on the Sheriff’s part. Hopefully between public agents like Jerry Threet, and sheriff’s officers who don’t buy into the strict father morality advocated by Trump, the tide and image can be turned back to the will of the Sonoma County and California electorate.

No one wants to protect violent felons, regardless of immigration status. The trouble is with Trump, Sessions, ICE, and maybe Freitas’ Sheriff’s Office, there may be fudging and lumping in any possible trouble an undocumented immigrant has ever had, and making that a pretext for deportation. This could be new federal law made by Sessions. Broken tail lights? How else are you going to deport 8 million bad hombres whose kids maybe got free school lunches? How else than by effectively deputizing local law enforcement?

It sounds like Trump is wanting to do away with due process laws, with 4th Amendment rights, and a person can be guilty just on suspicion. Trump wants to cut off federal funding to municipalities with California values. Call us “out of control” and “ridiculous”. This is clearly strict father political posturing and not impartial law enforcement or independent judiciary. This all makes law enforcement a proxy in a culture war battle between strict obedience and nurturing family inclusion.

If state law says for the county jail not to honor ICE “detainers”, what about other notifications? Finger print notices? There is too much grey area and room to fudge things here. What is needed is a clear policy: violent/ public safety risk felons only, and federal law is dealt with by federal agents only. The county does not want Trump and Sessions deputizing the county Sheriff to do ICE’s work. The county does not want to hang our community members out to dry.

The chair of the county Board of Supervisors, (BOS), Shirley Zane said there is “separation” between the BOS and the Sheriff; it sounds from the news like the BOS and Sheriff are not on the same page. This is not a good sign. The county, as shown by the Women’s March turnout, is surely not on the same page as Sessions and Trump. Is the Sheriff an outlier to local politics?

To quote the 2/7/17 Washington Examiner, “After their meeting (with Sessions), the sheriffs said they are seeking Sessions’ support once he becomes attorney general as expected on Wednesday. That includes working together on several California-specific problems that are tying their hands when it comes to keeping illegal immigrants convicted or charged with major crimes detained in order to work with federal immigration authorities… The sheriffs said they are already severely limited in how long they can hold illegal immigrants before they are forced to release them.”

Maybe we end up with a Sheriff who grudgingly upholds California law. Maybe Steve Freitas is not who he seems to be today in Washington DC, seen in a bad light allied with the wrong crowd, and maybe there is room here to have a good local policy that county citizens can support. For some hope see this video of the Sheriff at a recent Los Cien luncheon, from the Sheriff’s website.

Well, if someone who is only charged can be legally released, regardless of citizenship, this doesn’t sound like an immigration problem, it sounds like due process has just not happened yet, or the DA doesn’t have enough evidence to hold. This is where the Sheriff bleeds into being political versus just saying what the law is and equally applying it. The trouble is going to be what federal pretexts Trump and company can think up, that law enforcement will latch onto, but that will be totally against public opinion here in Sonoma County. Who is the Sheriff going to serve as first master?

It only stands to reason that strict fathers will all hang together, and cast blame on nurturing family advocates as unpatriotic, against “law and order”, “bleeding hearts” etc., and all the old dog whistles we have heard before. This just sets us all against each other one more time.

Based on knowing the local Sonoma law enforcement, I’d give them the benefit of the doubt, but unfortunately, their boss just showed loyalty to Trump. And that’s what this is about. Is the county Sheriff with the people of Sonoma County and California, or with Trump? Where is the line? I hope I am wrong and being alarmist. Steve Freitas, please prove me wrong.