Vintage Fest bears fruit for local nonprofits

Posted on February 9, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Maria Toimil, board president of the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival, presents a $2,000 donation to the Sonoma High School wrestling program, represented by (from left) John Bartolome of the school district, head coach Nico Saldana and assistant coach Robert McAllister.

In all, the event distributed $22,000 this year to area nonprofits, including: AMVETS Post 55; Native Sons of the Golden West; Iron Order; Hanna Boys Center; Sonoma Girl Scouts Service Unit #103; SVHS Cross Country Team; Volunteers in Policing; Sonoma Fire Department; FAHA Manor; Mentoring Alliance (in the name of Pilates Proworks); and Teen Services Sonoma (in the name of Polkadot Powerhouse).

“All of these organizations had an active role in making the weekend event a success, along with all of the volunteer Board of Directors who work 12 months a year,” Toimil.

California’s oldest festival, the 120th version, will be held in late September. If you have an idea for the theme for the 2017 event – last year’s was “The Grape Gatsby” – send suggestions to information@sonomavinfest.org with any ideas.