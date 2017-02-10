New ownership for Sonoma baseball team

Posted on February 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma attorney Eric Gullotta has sold the the Sonoma Stompers professional baseball team to local businessman Jon Sebastiani, founder of KRAVE Jerky and Sonoma Brands.

“I am thrilled to continue the growth of the Sonoma Stompers organization by elevating fan experiences and making the club an even larger part of the fabric of our community,” Sebastiani said.

The team was founded in 2014. Gullotta bought the team, in January of 215, from the Redwood Sports and Entertainment, a Marin County group that also owns the San Rafael Pacifics in the four-team Pacific League of Professional Baseball Clubs.

The Sonoma Stompers were champions of the league in 2016. The Stompers received national attention last year by signing additions of female athletes Kelsie Whitmore, whose Stompers memorabilia was recently enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Theo Fightmaster will continue as general manager. “I’m very much looking forward to continuing this amazing journey with the Stompers,” he said. “We’ve been part of historic moments in baseball, we’ve sent players to major league organizations and we’ve won a lot of games. I’m grateful for everything Eric and Lani Gullotta, and Derek Rampone did to help usher in this great era of Stompers Baseball, and I’m excited to begin working with Jon in writing the next chapter of baseball in Sonoma.”

The Sonoma Stompers play ball at Peoples Home Equity Ballpark at Arnold Field, located at 234 W. Napa Street. The 2017 season begins in May. Stompersbaseball.com.