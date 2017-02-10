Sonoma Business Briefs

Posted on February 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After 18 years on West Napa Street in downtown Sonoma, Harvest Home is moving to join Fat Pilgrim this summer at 20820 Broadway. Currently closed for construction, a remodeled Fat Pilgrim will reopen with its “usual awesome small gifts, handmade items and outdoor products.” Harvest Home will be focused on furniture and accessories. A tasting room will open on the site as well. The collection of businesses will be known as “Sonoma Roadside.”

The Sonoma Ecology Center is offering free trees to land owners along Highway 12 on the Springs. The campaign looks to replace trees lost to the sidewalk/streetlight project. Any property that can be seen from highway 12 is eligible for a free tree – a choice evergreen, fruit or shade tree — on a first-come, first-served basis. The free tree program runs through April 27 and takes about one month from a site visit to tree planting. The SEC is also looking for teen volunteers to serve as EviroLeaders for this Springs Tree Project. Contact Tony Passantino atTony@sonomaecologycenter.org or call 707.996.0712.

Rajat Mathur, 39, a Sonoma resident and Senior Engineer with Hammett & Edison, Inc., has been promoted to vice president. “Raj is known by clients and colleagues alike for the depth of his expertise in the wireless telecom field, and I especially appreciate the high ethics he brings to our work,” said William Hammett, the company president. “His promotion also reflects my hope for a smooth transition in the coming years to the next generation of leadership.” Hammett & Edison is a nationally recognized consulting engineering firm, specializing in regulatory compliance for radio/TV broadcast and wireless telecommunications. Mathur joined the firm in 2001. He has earned a Master of Science degree from Utah State University and is a licensed Professional Engineer.

To meet the growing fear in the immigrant community, La Luz has partnered with the International Institute of the Bay Area to provide immigration legal services. Attorney Lucy Benz-Rogers, who previously advocated for migrant workers with Farmworker Legal Services of Michigan, is offering initial immigration consultations for $30 on February 13, by appointment. “We are delighted to be joining the Sonoma Community and on January 20th, we will be celebrating the fact that we are a nation of immigrants,” said IIBA’s Executive Director, Ellen Dumesnil. “We know access to reputable and affordable immigration legal services can be life changing and the need for these services is more critical now than ever. There are still slots available; those interested should call 707.939.8864. The private meetings will be held in La Luz’s Booker Hall at 17790 Greger Street in the Springs. Additional consult days will be scheduled in the future.

Manuel Azevedo begins the 20th year of LaSalette Restaurant with a new philosophy and menu. “Each menu item represents a recollection and experience that I hold dear in my heart. Some of the memories embodied are of my childhood, growing up in a family of Portuguese immigrants in Sonoma County, while others evoke a feeling that takes me back to my beloved homeland. Others still, will represent my evolution as a chef.” The remodeled restaurant offers dinner service only (Tuesdays through Saturdays) in a new multi-course menu format (3 or 5 course option), “with each guest choosing their individual experience.”

Send your business items to News@Sonomasun.com