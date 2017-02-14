CRESCENT MONTESSORI BOOK FAIR AT READERS’ BOOKS

Posted on February 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Crescent Montessori School is pleased to announce its first annual February Book Fair, “I Love Books” from Saturday, February 11th to Saturday, February 18th.

During this special week-long event, Readers’ Books will donate 15% of sales to Crescent Montessori when you say, “I support Crescent”. All proceeds will go toward the installation of a beautiful, permanent school sign for Crescent Montessori School.

Friends, family, teachers, neighbors, community members….if you are looking for your next good book, please visit Readers’ Books during this fundraiser and say, “I support Crescent” with your purchase.

—————————-

For further information, please contact:

Dulce A. Silvi

e-mail: [email protected]

telephone: 707.888.2754