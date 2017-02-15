Exploring Sonoma’s warehouse wine district

Posted on February 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

There’s not a chateau or wine cave in sight but don’t let the industrial setting fool you. Among the warehouses on Sonoma’s east side are the Eighth Street Wineries, some of the region’s best small-lot producers. On Saturday, February 25, the 10 tasting rooms throw collective open house, offering current and new releases as well as library offerings, barrel samples and food pairings.

Participating wineries: Enkidu Wine, Poseidon Vineyard & Obsidian Ridge, Stone Edge Farm, Talisman Wines, Tin Barn Vineyards, Ty Caton, Victor Hill Wines, Vulture Winery and William Knuttel Winery.

$40 covers all the fun at all the winery spots, noon to 4 p.m. 21481 Eighth St. E. 996.4480. Eighthstreetwineries.com.