Sun on the Street

Posted on February 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sun asked: “Could you give up meat if you learned it was better for your health and the environment?”

“I’d probably give up meat. I think there are substitutes that could fill in.” “I’d probably give up meat. I think there are substitutes that could fill in.”

Matthew McHale, Sonoma

“Maybe for a limited time, but probably not forever. I love meat, chicken, fish. I’ve cut back on red meat.” “Maybe for a limited time, but probably not forever. I love meat, chicken, fish. I’ve cut back on red meat.”

Dane Brozovich, Sonoma

“Sure. I don’t eat meat much anyway, and I haven’t for years.” “Sure. I don’t eat meat much anyway, and I haven’t for years.”

Claudia Robbins, Sonoma

“I already know it’s better for my health and the environment but I eat some anyway. My diet is more vegetable based and I don’t believe in factory farming.” “I already know it’s better for my health and the environment but I eat some anyway. My diet is more vegetable based and I don’t believe in factory farming.”

Carolyn Amanzi, Glen Ellen