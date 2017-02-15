Sun on the Street
Posted on February 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun
The Sun asked: “Could you give up meat if you learned it was better for your health and the environment?”
“I’d probably give up meat. I think there are substitutes that could fill in.”
Matthew McHale, Sonoma
“Maybe for a limited time, but probably not forever. I love meat, chicken, fish. I’ve cut back on red meat.”
Dane Brozovich, Sonoma
“Sure. I don’t eat meat much anyway, and I haven’t for years.”
Claudia Robbins, Sonoma
“I already know it’s better for my health and the environment but I eat some anyway. My diet is more vegetable based and I don’t believe in factory farming.”
Carolyn Amanzi, Glen Ellen