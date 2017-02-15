Archives

Sun on the Street

Posted on February 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun
The Sun  asked: “Could you give up meat if you learned it was better for your health and the environment?”
unnamed-5“I’d probably give up meat. I think there are substitutes that could fill in.”
Matthew McHale, Sonoma
unnamed-6“Maybe for a limited time, but probably not forever. I love meat, chicken, fish. I’ve cut back on red meat.”
Dane Brozovich, Sonoma
unnamed-7“Sure. I don’t eat meat much anyway, and I haven’t for years.”
Claudia Robbins, Sonoma
unnamed-8“I already know it’s better for my health and the environment but I eat some anyway. My diet is more vegetable based and I don’t believe in factory farming.”
Carolyn Amanzi, Glen Ellen

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>