Local designers wanted for new line of Barbie clothes

Over one billion Barbie dolls have been sold since her 1959 debut. That’s a lot of fashion statements, career choices and curvy plastic.
“If all Barbie dolls ever sold were placed head to toe, they would circle the world seven times,” said Margaret Hatcher, special projects manager at the Sonoma Community Center. As part of the its Trashion Week, SCC is offering a unique opportunity to adopt a cast off Barbie doll, re-cloth her in tiny Trashion couture and participate in the City’s first massive recycled Barbie exhibit.
The idea is to create a new outfit out of recycled, repurposed material. The call is open to all, with submissions featured in the 101 Trashion Barbies exhibit opening March 18.
“It’s a fun way to keep her out of landfill and support the center’s ongoing education programs,” said Hatcher. “I am amazed at the variety of ways people are interpreting this concept. This exhibit should be very interesting.”
Anyone can participate. Download an application at trashionfashionsonoma.org or pick one up at the Center where can you choose from dozens of abandoned Barbies (and Kens) donated by the Church Mouse. The application fee is $25. The deadline to apply is March 3.
The exhibit opens Saturday March 18 in the Center’s Gallery 212, 4 to 6 p.m. The show and runs through March 26, with a $1 admission. All dolls will be for sale in a silent auction.
For all Trashion Week activities and to purchase tickets to the 7th annual Trashion Fashion Runway show visit Trashionfasionsonoma.org.
Pictured: “Augmented” Barbies created by Jeanine Briggs for the 101 Trashion Barbies exhibit coming to the Sonoma Community Center.
