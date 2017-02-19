Representative Thompson to hold Town Hall meeting

Posted on February 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Local Democratic congressional representative Mike Thompson will hold a Town Hall style meeting on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7 P.M. in Napa.

Such meetings are typically held during congressional recesses, but this year the public appears to be more highly motivated to attend such meetings and provide feedback to members of congress.

The meeting will be held at the Napa Valley College campus, the Little Theater – Building 1200. The college is located at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway. This meeting is open to the public, and free of charge.

In addition, Representative Thompson will also hold a Town Hall meeting in Santa Rosa on Saturday, February 25, at 9 A.M. at Piner High School.