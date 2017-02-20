Local residents initiate pot dispensary petition

Posted on February 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Local Sonoma Valley residents Jon and Jackie Early have initiated a petition drive to convince the Sonoma City Council “to objectively consider and pass new cannabis regulations and support Jon & Jackie Earlys’ “Compassionate Access” Use Permit application.”

Their online petition is gathering “signatures” currently, with a goal of obtaining 1,000 supporters.

According to the Earlys, “Many residents in Sonoma Valley rely heavily on medical cannabis to treat or manage their health conditions. Currently, cannabis dispensaries and delivery services are prohibited from operating within our borders forcing our residents (in particular our seniors that suffer the most from chronic pain and illness) to travel long distances to and from dispensaries in order to obtain their much-needed natural relief. Economically there is no local benefit in this scenario. More often than not, these distant dispensaries present themselves in an awkward or intimidating environment, adding to the existing inconvenience and anxiety of our community members.”

At present, dispensaries are not allowed within the City of Sonoma. The legalization of recreational marijuana has yet to affect city policies, though the County of Sonoma has enacted various policies, including the placement of a measure taxing marijuana cultivation and related activities in the unincorporated areas of the county on the ballot this March.