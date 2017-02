Take my wife… please

Posted on February 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A bit of the Borscht Belt comes to Sonoma for “A Night in the Catskills,” a nightclub-themed fundraiser for Congregation Shir Shalom. The “Hotel Burlingame” will host fine dining, martinis and manhattans, and a floorshow with live comedy and dancing to a five-piece band.

The attire: ‘Catskills dressy.’ Saturday, March 4, 6:30 to 10 p.m. $125. 252 West Spain St. Shirshalom.com.