Rotary Club opens new round of grants

Posted on February 21, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley is encouraging local nonprofits to apply for one of the organization’s community grants.

In December, Sonoma Valley Rotary awarded $100,212 to eighteen local organizations or individuals. Grants ranged from $500 for lodging for Special Olympics participants to $3,000 for Sonoma Valley High School students competing in mock trials at the state level to about $20,000 in restaurant-grade kitchen equipment for the Sonoma Grange on Highway 12.

Application forms and grant criteria are available online at Sonomavalleyrotary.org. The deadline is March 31, 2017.

“Sonoma Valley Rotary, like all civic groups in town, conducts various fund-raising events,” said Jon Parker, club president. “One hundred percent of goes back into the community in various ways, all to have as high an impact on the people of Sonoma Valley as possible. We use the grants process to evaluate the most effective use of the money.”

The Rotary’s upcoming Luck O’ the Irish dinner and raffle is the club’s primary fundraisers,” Parker said. “Besides encouraging the nonprofits and teachers in town to apply for the grants we award, we encourage everyone to buy a raffle ticket and join us for corn beef and cabbage at the Moose Lodge on March 11.”

Raffle tickets are $50 each. The lucky winner will get a two-week trip to Ireland for two or $10,000. Dinner tickets are $40. Tickets are available through local Rotarians, or at Bank of Marin, Crown Cleaners, Rabobank, or RPM Mortgage .