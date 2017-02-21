Archives

The news that didn’t make ‘The News’

Posted on February 21, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

040413-cover

In the era of ‘fake’ news, sponsored content and hollow infotainment, the film “Project Censored: The Movie,” an expose of news stories ignored by mainstream media, is more timely than ever.

Directed by Sonoma’s Christopher Oscar (at right), the documentary was as hit at the Sonoma International Film Festival a few years ago. Oscar will host a return screening Wednesday, February 22, 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center.

$20 general, $10 Film Festival Film club members. Admission includes a free DVD of the film.

Read the original feature story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>