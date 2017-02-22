Feb. 22: The news that didn’t make ‘The News’

Posted on February 22, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In the era of ‘fake’ news, sponsored content and hollow infotainment, the film “Project Censored: The Movie,” an expose of news stories ignored by mainstream media, is more timely than ever.

Directed by Sonoma’s Christopher Oscar (at right), the documentary was as hit at the Sonoma International Film Festival a few years ago. Oscar will host a return screening Wednesday, February 22, 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center.

$20 general, $10 Film Festival Film club members. Admission includes a free DVD of the film.

