Time to Weigh in Against Trump Immigration Policy

Posted on February 22, 2017 by Fred Allebach

I’m going to take the opportunity of this public forum to express my grave misgivings about Trump immigration policy, and the recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memorandum.

The City has Undocumented Constituents

Our community in Sonoma is clearly effected. Every day sees a parade of undocumented workers in agriculture, hospitality, restaurants, construction, gardening, home health care, house cleaning etc. These workers are integral to, and benefit our community and economy. They are us.

Strong Words are Called For

I encourage the city council to speak out in the strongest terms possible, against Trump immigration policy and an effort to blackmail our city into submission by the threat of withholding funds.

I suggest a city resolution be crafted in the strongest terms, and be representative of our demographic and community values. I suggest an ad hoc committee of council member Harrington and Mayor Hundley. They are lawyers. I suggest including Bob Edwards and Steve Barbose on this committee.

City Law Enforcement Forum is Necessary

For tonight’s hearing, I strongly support the joint statement by the Sonoma Valley Housing Group, It Won’t Happen Here, and Transition Sonoma Valley, and the part of it that asks “the city convene a public forum in Sonoma, at which IOLERO (Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach), immigration law representatives, and the Sheriff’s Office clarify the latter’s current cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

Potential Sheriff’s cooperation with ICE is the crux of the matter, beyond municipal declarations of sanctuary and safe haven.

DHS Memorandum’s Constitutional Dangers

The recent DHS memorandum calls for hiring 10,000 ICE agents expeditiously. It will be impossible to get that many without also getting built-in incompetence and corruption. That happened before under similar hurried circumstances and the Border Patrol ended up with racist KKK agents. This expeditious ICE 10,000 hires is asking for abuse, racial profiling, and to inflame the already tense national law enforcement stage that resulted in the creation of Black Lives Matter.

The DHS memo calls for a suspension of constitutional rights and due process that applies to all people on US soil. ICE has the authority to arrest anybody? People who have only been charged? Anybody who might seem foreign or a threat? Guilty until proven innocent? Forever guilty even after serving a sentence and being rehabilitated? This enshrines Romanic Law and Guantanamo Bay type of extrajudicial tyranny. As said the 2/22/17 NYT editorial, “the risk of injustice is profound.”

These actions by the Trump administration are unconstitutional. They call for resistance, and civil disobedience.

Loss of Community Trust in Law Enforcement

We are looking at a possible police state. The DHS memo says all this is “to protect our communities.” Yet immigrants are not a community safety issue. Trump is sewing a thread of paranoia, a dark, fear-based interpretation of American values, based on lies and an alternate universe of falsehoods masquerading as fact. This is no shining city on the hill exceptionalism, this is exceptionally stupid. Immigration is only one issue where Trump is going to get major pushback.

As for how this all applies to Sonoma County and our county sheriff: The DHS memo on “Collecting and Reporting Data on Alien Apprehensions and Releases”, references reporting from jails, and about the “custody status of aliens and, if released, the reason for release and location of their release”, and an explanation for non-cooperation. The memo issues a threat to shame, blackmail, and intimidate the Sheriff by publishing instances of non-cooperation with ICE.

In regards to data about undocumented immigrants in jail, the status of a Request For Proposal (RFP), deadline 2/23/17, for a Sheriff’s Office data back-up system that will go on the cloud, is of concern. Will this allow de facto data-sharing cooperation with ICE against existing state ICE non-cooperation law and against the passing of SB-54? Inquiring minds want to know.

A clear statement by the Sheriff’s Office about whose side the Sheriff is on is called for. The time for bromides, grey area cover, and general statements is done. The tide of Trump policy is going against the creation of a just society where law enforcement works because of community trust. The Sheriff needs to speak out and unequivocally stand with the people of Sonoma County, and not the Trump law enforcement agenda.

Political Dimension for Sheriff is Unavoidable

If Trump is lumping all undocumented as criminals, with no filters like Obama had, this puts county law enforcement in a political position, of having to obey one interpretation of the law over another. A transparent acknowledgement of this political dimension is now called for. The Supreme Court and the US Attorney General are clearly political. We should not believe the county Sheriff is political too? California, Sonoma County are saying Trump law is no good, it cannot be obeyed. Hopefully the City of Sonoma will weigh in with the same. The Sheriff, in my opinion, as our elected representative, needs to come out and say “no” too or he will be seen as hedging and supporting Trump.