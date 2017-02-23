City Council Meeting Review: Immigration Resolution

Posted on February 23, 2017 by Fred Allebach

At the Sonoma city council meeting of 2/22/17, Agenda Item 7 C called for a discussion about making, “… a Resolution to Affirm the City of Sonoma’s Commitment to Diversity and to Safeguarding the Civil Rights, Safety, and Dignity of all of our Residents.”

The Sonoma community made a very impressive, strong showing in support of undocumented immigrants, with a rare overflow crowd filling the community meeting room and waiting area. Immigration and nativism, as noted many, are not new issues in California or the US. The hearing had a similar vibe to the women’s march, engaged, energized, and clear on message. It appears that the Resist movement will indeed be the mirror image of what the Tea Party was eight years ago, and if the analogy holds, there will be electoral consequences.

The public made an overwhelming statement of support, for the city council to go ahead and make a strongly worded immigrant-friendly resolution. Many said the resolution should be of sanctuary. The end result of the meeting was that council member Cook and Mayor Hundley will meet the community to take feedback on what a city resolution should say.

Sanctuary: 1 a place of refuge or safety: people automatically sought a sanctuary in time of trouble | his sons took sanctuary in the church. 2 [usually with modifier] a nature reserve: a bird sanctuary

The early sense ‘a church or other sacred place where a fugitive was immune, by the law of the medieval church, from arrest’ gave rise to sense 1 and sense 2.

City manager Cathy Capriola noted that there is no one formal definition for a sanctuary city, and that the city is already doing many things other sanctuary cities do. Smaller cities are typically using a sanctuary-type declaration, said Capriola, as a statement of values. Sonoma contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for Sonoma’s local police, and as far as the city being able to direct the police on field policy, “Sonoma does not have that authority as a contract city”, said the city manager. City police follow, and default to county Sheriff’s policies. City Attorney Jeff Walter said the city cannot be held liable for council-made aspirational statements and resolutions.

Should the council go on pure public opinion, to represent those who showed up, and there were many who made eloquent, poignant and persuasive comments, then there will be a sanctuary declaration. However, the council did not seem to display an appetite for anything bold. It was clear from council discussion comments made, that the council was going to fudge a call for sanctuary, finding reasons and rationales to avoid it even while acknowledging feelings of solidarity, and the power and strength to the community of a symbolic statement.

Wording Does and Doesn’t Matter

The fact of the matter is that the wording of a city resolution matters and doesn’t matter at the same time, for different reasons. On a legal basis, as far as impacting what city police (Sheriff’s Office personnel), and ICE can do, the city does not have jurisdiction over Sheriff’s or ICE policy. Therefore, any sense of actual sanctuary, or protection from arrest by ICE, would not be true. On a symbolic level, the stronger the statement the better, for a display of principled commitment. And if the city is not liable, and residents are OK to forego federal money for four years, then why not?

The city could conceivably make a strongly worded immigrant-supporting resolution, that included the word sanctuary, or not, and then if the Sheriff’s policy deviated too much, perhaps as a result of having to comply with Trump law enforcement directives and policies, the city could cancel the police contract as a matter of principle. Principle versus legality. Officials walking the straight and narrow, the public calling for bold.

At the end of the day, a sanctuary resolution would show the community that the city and council was strong and unafraid to stand shoulder to shoulder with the immigrant community. The whole community is looking for strength, values, and a principled statement. To date, all county jurisdictions have shied away from using the word sanctuary, and finessed their resolutions to be of support and safe haven, for fear of losing federal funds. It appears jurisdictions have been blackmailed up front by Trump. Trump has intimidated many. Many in the public are game to fight back.

Trump policies seem to have a common thread, bully, intimidate, threaten, blackmail, and create an atmosphere where the issues trying to be addressed actually get worse in the process. Strong arm Mexico to “pay for the wall”, and Mexico will cease cooperating on drugs and a host of other critical international mutual interests.

Mayor Hundley was clearly focused, animated, and made a good showing. Hundley noted a lot of public comment on this matter. It is “important for a community to establish shared values”, she said, referring to widespread sentiment to stand with the immigrant community.

Chief Sackett comported himself well. Through sheer repetition over months’ time, Sackett is patiently making the landscape of Sheriff’s Office policy clearer. The message: Sheriff’s field policy does not discriminate on the basis of immigration status at all. Jail policy is another matter I will get to later.

City Manager Cathy Capriola continues to impress with being well-prepared, competent and articulate. Council member Harrington came to the rescue at the end of the agenda item, with a series of motion suggestions, in conversation with city attorney Walter and city manager Capriola, that allowed the council to move forward with an ad hoc committee, and not have to wait two weeks to make any progress.

A diverse cross-section of the community showed up, representing mostly Latino undocumented interests, but also citizen’s interests based on religion and sexual orientation. One thing that came up during public comment was how many Anglos, even well-intentioned ones like me, frame the Latino community as all servants and menial labor, rather than as equal human beings who are also professionals, accomplished community members and simply regular human beings. There is always room to see outside whatever bubbles we happen to be in and this was a teachable moment.

Sonoma Valley has a fairly stark class and race-based segregation, of housing, neighborhoods, occupations and wage scale. That’s how it is here. The current conversation on immigration is an opportunity to break down some of these class and racial walls, and maybe enact some structural changes to level the playing field. This begins with how we see each other.

As said Reverend Peadar Dalton, who is an immigrant himself, ICE will likely not be pulling over any of the 300,000 undocumented Irish immigrants in the US.

(Having lived in Mexico for two years, I know a whole nation and a people cannot be stereotyped. One of my favorite professors ever was Julio Cesar Montane, of the University of Sonora, just a top notch interesting intellectual who commanded reams of interesting information about Spanish and Mexican history in the Age of Exploration. Montane was totally cool.)

Mario Castillo appealed to the council, and the public, to see members of the Latino community as equal human beings, just as everybody else.

What is becoming clear is that local law enforcement, i.e. the county Sheriff, is not going to do any immigration enforcement in the field, i.e. on patrol or on any calls. Community trust in law enforcement is critical to public saftey and getting the bad guys, and Chief Sackett has been patient and kept on with his same message that the local police and Sheriff are not in the business of immigration enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office is in a tough spot. The public is fired up and rightly emotional about Trump’s latest immigration moves. Plus, most citizens simply do not know all the ins and outs of county-level law enforcement. Some of those that do are still smarting from the Andy Lopez shooting and are deeply suspicious of the Sheriff. Such citizens, and others, are sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement and aware of a national history of police racial profiling. They are leery that the current immigration orders will recap a minorities-against-the-police series of incidents over the last few years, starting with Trayvon Martin and on through many others.

Black Lives Matter is a parallel conversation with immigration enforcement. This is happening nationally with citizens and law enforcement. The NBA and people on the Warriors are a big part of this conversation. These conversations call for good will among all parties, as a prerequisite to be able to make any progress to the just society all people want.

Chief Sackett noted that a Sheriff’s deputy was fired for misconduct here in the Valley for abusing his power. He also noted that in Sonoma, as Chief, he has complete control over hires, and if an officer is not the right fit, he can transfer them out and get a new officer. This is an advantage of having the city contract police with the Sheriff. Sackett has shown his true colors with compassionate statements about the homeless.

The Lopez shooting in Santa Rosa resulted in the creation of IOLERO, the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, and the hiring of Jerry Threet as the agency’s head. It is likely that IOLERO and the Sheriff are still getting used to each other. There may be some lack of trust. Now with Trump’s and the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) draconian immigration policy being implemented, the public can look to IOLERO as an avenue to understanding Sheriff’s policy, and for having input to the Sheriff through the IOLERO Community Advisory Committee.

From where I stand, I see many people of good will trying to arrive at a solid policy and community values place, while at the same time standing on shifting legal and political ground nationally. I am choosing to be an optimist at this time and see that all actors are good people in trying times. Darker outcomes may come out in the wash, but I am not starting from that place, as far as how I see our county community responding.

The real policy action is at the jail, and practical concerns should center on the level of cooperation the Sheriff already does and may provide with ICE. Jail has different parameters than the Sheriff’s field policy. Jail is solely under the Sheriff’s domain. Who is in jail is a matter of public record and anyone can call the jail and ask who is being held. Fingerprints are the big line of evidence that is shared with the DHS, and the California Department of Justice, and the FBI. Sharing fingerprints among agencies is a matter of regular law enforcement vetting of people booked into jail. This is how ICE is going to know if anyone in jail is undocumented. For example, should person A be fingerprinted, those prints are then sent to the DHS. If the person is recorded as undocumented and wanted for a violent felony, then ICE will know where they are, and ICE will call 24 hours prior to their release.

Someone would presumably be released if there were no grounds to hold them, i.e. that they were possibly a suspect in a crime, but not charged or guilty. This brings up a known differential between prosecutors and legal defense. The police are closely tied to District Attorneys and prosecutors, while public defenders stick up for the constitutional and legal rights that people have to not be considered guilty until proven innocent. Just who the good guys and bad guys are then starts to get blurred, not that I am sticking up for violent felons. I am someone more on the public defenders’ side. As someone steeped in Quaker values of prison compassion, based on a time when Quakers were imprisoned for their beliefs and principles, I think everybody deserves a fair trial and equal access to legal resources. Good guys can end up in jail.

Chief Sackett noted that the sending of fingerprints will not stop the Sheriff from releasing inmates on schedule. There is no extra holding or detention of undocumented inmates. The jail will let the inmate know that ICE called. This is all knowledge and information in the public sphere. The Sheriff does not know if ICE is outside waiting or not; when the time comes, the door is opened and out they go, said the Chief. (Maybe the jail can let them out the back door if they are not really the bad guys?)

If on the other hand, person B is arrested for public intoxication, (a common City of Sonoma state of being), and is then fingerprinted, turns out to be undocumented, and has a record for illegal border crossing (because they are an economic or political refugee), then ICE will be able to find out their release date and time, and pick them up and deport them.

One Big Dragnet?

How will the Sheriff’s know to not send person B’s fingerprints? If the DHS is going to make one big dragnet out of county jail fingerprints, this makes for a kind of checkmate situation, where all undocumented “criminals” (like well-heeled, publicly intoxicated, wine drinking Sonoma tourists) are lumped in together. The only solution to a huge DHS dragnet may be for the jail to send ICE nothing. If ICE is going to abuse regular people, the same people Sonoma showed up to stand in solidarity with at this council meeting, that’s no good, not a good jail policy, and worthy of a look to change. Laws passed by the state of California (SB-54), may be necessary to counteract a DHS dragnet. These laws may end up having to say no cooperation with ICE period, no fingerprints, and this may reduce public safety state and nation-wide. This will be the consequence of Trump choosing fear over trust, dark over light. It remains to be seen if Kevin De Leon’s SB-54 will temper a sense of an immigration dragnet. Or maybe Trump policies will create a compounding chaos, and in two, and four years, the country can evict these crazies.

Should the Sheriff’s Office work with ICE to apprehend violent felons, gang members for example, who are presumably “the bad guys”, ICE must agree with the Sheriff to not arrest any other undocumented persons during the operation, or Sheriff’s deputies will walk away.

Lexipol

The Sheriff’s Office is annually in process of updating its law enforcement policies from Lexipol, which provides state-specific, constitutionally valid police and law enforcement policies. Of course, in this Age of Trump, what is constitutional is a matter of opinion. Is the advice given by Lexipol political in any way? How can the public know what information the Sheriff is, or is not, getting?

Conclusion

Great public turnout. City staff, Chief Sackett, and the council heard the public speak. The public spoke well. The conversation continues amidst greater concern for civil rights in a time when such rights seem to be eroding. Go Cook and Hundley!

PS At the beginning public comment, Bill Blum of the Tourism Improvement District, representing multiple hotels, and Jonny Westom of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau made an intriguing proposal to increase the transient occupanncy tax by 2% and devote the money to affordable housing and other community needs. Is this a move towards sustainable tourism, or a covert play to support two new propsed hotels, or both?