Loud and proud

Posted on February 23, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Showing big-time school spirit, Sonoma Valley High School is the 2017 winner of the “Battle of the Fans,” a league-wide contest recognizing the most enthusiastic student section. In addition to bragging rights, the school wins $1,000. The student-produced video showcasing the cheer section — made by Hannah Ford-Monroe, Nick Atwood, Lauren Smith, and Parker Bacon – is up now at on our homepage, Sonomasun.com.