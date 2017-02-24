New baseball, soccer fields planned for Maxwell Park

The County’s Regional Parks Department is pursuing a $706,000 state grant to help pay for improvements at Maxwell Farms Regional Park including a new soccer field, a new baseball field, restroom/concession facilities and expanded parking.

Improved access to the 80-acre park for vehicles and pedestrians is also part of the plan. Riparian restoration is on the wish list as well.

The cost for the first phase of development is $3.3 million. The total price of the two-phase project is $6.3 million.

An update of the park’s original 1986 Master Plan began about two years ago, with public workshops and an online survey. Some of the many initial ideas – disc golf course, BMX course, amphitheatre – have been discarded as the County honed in on its “preferred plan.”

After an environmental review, the final Master Plan is due to the Board of Supervisors this summer.

Currently, there is $1,119,000 in committed funds for this project. Regional Parks also applied for $1 million from California Youth Soccer and Recreation Development Program.