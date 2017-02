Poetry to music

Posted on February 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The musical duo PoetryMusic sings poetry set to music. Chris Lee, playing the vibes/percussion, and Colleen O’Brien on voice and cello, have performed together for 30 years as an chamber jazz duo.

Their March 4 show features poetry that has been set to music, music composed to poetry and poetry as a catalyst for free improvisation. Free. 2:30 p.m. 755 W. Napa St. 707.996.5217.Sonomalibrary.org.