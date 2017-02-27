Arts Guild of Sonoma celebrates 40 years

Posted on February 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Some of the first artists to join the Arts Guild of Sonoma when it began in 1977 will be featured this month in a 40th anniversary exhibition at the West Napa Street gallery. The show opens with a reception on Friday, March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Guild was formed as an artists’ cooperative by Sal Guardino, Ray Jacobson and Richard Roth. According to recently posted history of the Guild, they had been attending the same art show in the Sonoma Plaza, it was rained out and they started talking about artists and the lack of venues for showing their work. There was then one gallery in Sonoma that showed only paintings, and the three believed that a gallery with more diverse offerings would better serve the community.

Their first location 6’ by 10’ space in the back of the El Paseo Building. It’s next home was space on First Street East, which is now the Boulangerie Bakery. It relocated for a short time in a smaller gallery on Broadway before moving to the current space at 140 East Napa Street, in the La Haye Building.

Some the artists who participated in the very first show will exhibit their art for the month and will be present at the reception to share their stories.

Regular hours of the gallery, located at 140 E. Napa St., are Thursday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 996.3115. Artsguildofsonoma.org.