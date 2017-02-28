Prima Trio next up for Classical Music Society

Posted on February 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Classical Music Society season continues March 19 with the Prima Trio: Gulia Gurevich, violin and viola; Boris Allakhverdyan, clarinet, a principal of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; and Anastasia Dedik, acclaimed soloist and local favorite, piano.

The performers formed the ensemble in 2004 while studying at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Within three years, the trio won the 2007 Fischoff Chamber Music Competitions grand prize, and since then has performed throughout the United States and Europe.

“The beauty of our group, what really helped us stay together and have the special relationship we have, is that we’re also great friends,” Gurevich has said. “The trio is our priority. We’ve been together so long, we’re basically family members by now.”

The program of Schumann, Piazzolla and Arutiunian, among others, promises a compelling mix of classical, contemporary and crossover music. $10-$35. Vintage House, 264 First St. E. Sonomaclassical.org.