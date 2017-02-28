Archives

Readers Poll Winners: Best of Sonoma Valley

Posted on February 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Here are this year’s winners, selected by public vote:

Best place to take your dog

Sonoma Valley Regional Park Dog Park

 

Best place to take visitors for free

Sonoma Plaza

 

Best place to picnic

Bartholomew Park

 

Best secret Valley getaway

Wolf House Trail, Jack London Park

 

Best summer camp

Boys & Girls Clubs

 

Best public event

Fourth of July fireworks

 

Best live show or production

Broadway Under the Stars

 

Best local band

Ten Foot Tone

 

Best local radio show

KSVY Morning Show

 

Best thrift store

Republic of Thrift

 

Best grocery

Sonoma Market

 

Best senior deal

Vintage House

 

Best bakery

Crisp Bake Shop

 

Best place to buy wine

Sonoma Market

 

Best animal care

Arroyo Veterinary Clinic

 

Best mechanic/auto shop

Pacific Rim

 

Best dry cleaner

Off Broadway Cleaners

 

Best fitness facility

Parkpoint Health Club

 

Best salon

Grazia Bianchi Salon

 

Best men’s haircut

Tony’s Barber Shop

 

Best spa experience

Garden Spa at MacArthur Place

 

Best customer care

Valley of the Moon Veterinary Hospital

 

Best art gallery

Sonoma

 

Best place to buy organic

Tuesday Farmers’ Market

 

Best patio dining

Swiss Hotel

 

Best ethnic restaurant

Belly Delhi Indian Bistro

 

Best family restaurant

Mary’s Pizza Shack

 

Best food truck

El Coyote

 

Best cocktails

The Starling

 

Best burger

Picazo Café

 

Best hot dog

Hare & Hatter

 

Best pizza

Red Grape

 

Best coffee

Barking Dog

 

Best happy hour

Hopmonk Tavern

 

Best BBQ

Tips Tri-Tip

 

Best deli sandwich

Broadway Market

 

Best romantic dining

Café La Haye

 

Best place for live music

Sonoma Speakeasy

 

Best public service project

Highway 12 improvements in the Springs

 

 

