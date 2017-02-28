Readers Poll Winners: Best of Sonoma Valley

Posted on February 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Here are this year’s winners, selected by public vote:

Best place to take your dog

Sonoma Valley Regional Park Dog Park

Best place to take visitors for free

Sonoma Plaza

Best place to picnic

Bartholomew Park

Best secret Valley getaway

Wolf House Trail, Jack London Park

Best summer camp

Boys & Girls Clubs

Best public event

Fourth of July fireworks

Best live show or production

Broadway Under the Stars

Best local band

Ten Foot Tone

Best local radio show

KSVY Morning Show

Best thrift store

Republic of Thrift

Best grocery

Sonoma Market

Best senior deal

Vintage House

Best bakery

Crisp Bake Shop

Best place to buy wine

Sonoma Market

Best animal care

Arroyo Veterinary Clinic

Best mechanic/auto shop

Pacific Rim

Best dry cleaner

Off Broadway Cleaners

Best fitness facility

Parkpoint Health Club

Best salon

Grazia Bianchi Salon

Best men’s haircut

Tony’s Barber Shop

Best spa experience

Garden Spa at MacArthur Place

Best customer care

Valley of the Moon Veterinary Hospital

Best art gallery

Sonoma

Best place to buy organic

Tuesday Farmers’ Market

Best patio dining

Swiss Hotel

Best ethnic restaurant

Belly Delhi Indian Bistro

Best family restaurant

Mary’s Pizza Shack

Best food truck

El Coyote

Best cocktails

The Starling

Best burger

Picazo Café

Best hot dog

Hare & Hatter

Best pizza

Red Grape

Best coffee

Barking Dog

Best happy hour

Hopmonk Tavern

Best BBQ

Tips Tri-Tip

Best deli sandwich

Broadway Market

Best romantic dining

Café La Haye

Best place for live music

Sonoma Speakeasy

Best public service project

Highway 12 improvements in the Springs