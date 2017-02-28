Readers Poll Winners: Best of Sonoma Valley

Here are this year’s winners, selected by public vote:
Best place to take your dog
Sonoma Valley Regional Park Dog Park
Best place to take visitors for free
Sonoma Plaza
Best place to picnic
Bartholomew Park
Best secret Valley getaway
Wolf House Trail, Jack London Park
Best summer camp
Boys & Girls Clubs
Best public event
Fourth of July fireworks
Best live show or production
Broadway Under the Stars
Best local band
Ten Foot Tone
Best local radio show
KSVY Morning Show
Best thrift store
Republic of Thrift
Best grocery
Sonoma Market
Best senior deal
Vintage House
Best bakery
Crisp Bake Shop
Best place to buy wine
Sonoma Market
Best animal care
Arroyo Veterinary Clinic
Best mechanic/auto shop
Pacific Rim
Best dry cleaner
Off Broadway Cleaners
Best fitness facility
Parkpoint Health Club
Best salon
Grazia Bianchi Salon
Best men’s haircut
Tony’s Barber Shop
Best spa experience
Garden Spa at MacArthur Place
Best customer care
Valley of the Moon Veterinary Hospital
Best art gallery
Sonoma
Best place to buy organic
Tuesday Farmers’ Market
Best patio dining
Swiss Hotel
Best ethnic restaurant
Belly Delhi Indian Bistro
Best family restaurant
Mary’s Pizza Shack
Best food truck
El Coyote
Best cocktails
The Starling
Best burger
Picazo Café
Best hot dog
Hare & Hatter
Best pizza
Red Grape
Best coffee
Barking Dog
Best happy hour
Hopmonk Tavern
Best BBQ
Tips Tri-Tip
Best deli sandwich
Broadway Market
Best romantic dining
Café La Haye
Best place for live music
Sonoma Speakeasy
Best public service project
Highway 12 improvements in the Springs