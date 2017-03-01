20 wineries to ‘Savor’

Posted on March 1, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Twenty wineries throughout the Heart of Sonoma Valley – a 10-mile stretch from Glen Ellen, through Kenwood and parts west – throw a communal party March 21-22 with the 25th annual Savor Sonoma weekend.

Members of the Heart of Sonoma Valley Association will showcase the 2014 vintage from barrels, sampling new releases, and offering award-winning wines paired with food creations prepared by local chefs and restaurants.

With an all-venue pass, guests can meet winemakers, taste reserve wines, sample barrel wines, mingle in caves and on crush pads, enjoy live music, and tour scenic wineries and vineyards.

“The much-anticipated teaming up with local chefs and restaurants creates a truly special weekend of delicious foods paired with the amazing variety of wines produced in our Valley,” said HOSVA Executive Director Josie Gay.

Participating wineries: B Wise Vineyards Cellar, Benziger Family Winery, Chateau St. Jean Winery, Deerfield Ranch Winery, Eric Ross Winery, Imagery Estate Winery, Kenwood Vineyards, La Rochelle Winery, Ledson Winery & Vineyards, Little Vineyards, Loxton Cellars, Mayo Family Winery, Muscardini Cellars, NakedWines.com, Orpheus Wines, Paradise Ridge Winery, St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, Ty Caton Vineyards, and VJB Vineyards & Cellars.

Tickets are $65 per person for a Weekend Pass, $50 for Sunday only; includes a souvenir wine glass and access to event tastings at all participating wineries. $20 for designated driver.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended, as tickets are limited. 707.431.1137. Heartofsonomavalley.com.

Photos by Kim Carroll