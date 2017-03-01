School District Board approves “safe schools” resolution

Posted on March 1, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, a resolution “that addresses the concerns of the community regarding the possibility of increased focus on immigration enforcement” was approved.

Titled “A resolution in recognition of a commitment to safe schools, honoring the civil rights and dignity of all people” (Resolution No. 17-14), it is the by product of both the school board and the community effort to address the changing atmosphere and policies surrounding immigration and undocumented residents.

The full text of the agenda item and the resolution can be found here: SVUSD Special Agenda revised 2.28