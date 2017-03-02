Further Investigation into Sheriff’s Cooperation with ICE

Posted on March 2, 2017 by Fred Allebach

Stay Out of Jail The issue about Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office cooperation with ICE boils down to what happens at the jail. Practically speaking, if undocumented immigrants stay out of jail, they will avoid possible ICE trouble through any jail information sharing links.

Field and Patrol Policy After a month or more of personal investigation, the ICE/ Sheriff’s nexus is becoming clearer to me. Sheriff’s field operations, or patrol operations, do not target or address any immigration status issues. Sheriff Freitas and Chief Sackett have both said multiple times, in multiple ways that public safety and public trust in law enforcement are their number one priorities. People on the street, and people calling 911 for an emergency, need not worry about being targeted by our own law enforcement officers in these situations.

Everyone Should be Presumed a Good Guy The good will of the Sheriff’s Office, in field operations, should be taken at face value as policy truth. Citizens and immigrants of whatever stripes or status should not suspect deputy’s’ and contract Sheriff’s police motivations while in the field to be ICE biased. Don’t consider our police to be guilty until proven innocent in this matter.

Public Trust Rightly or wrongly, the Trump immigration executive orders have destroyed Sonoma County immigrant community public confidence in local law enforcement. The executive orders are not just about crime; they are a widespread dragnet, out to get 8 million people. In this ball of wax, terrorism, crime and bad hombres are conflated with the overwhelming majority of decent undocumented people.

Confidence is also severely tried in kids who are friends with undocumented fellow students. My thesis at this time: the best way for such confidence to be restored is for the Sheriff to join the top tier of California counties in disentangling from ICE. This will in effect make Sonoma County a sanctuary county on par with San Francisco County. The right step for Sheriff Freitas is to adopt the policies of the most progressive sheriffs.

In the absence of movement from the Sheriff, citizen support for SB-54 will make that decision for all county sheriffs in the state.

Marked Driver’s License An undocumented immigrant in Californian can legally have a driver’s license, among other legal privileges. Such a driver’s license is marked to indicate status as a non-citizen. The police and Sheriff’s deputies can see this when asking for ID should someone be stopped, pulled over, or have a law enforcement interaction. Should an officer see a person’s immigration status, and an offense have some discretionary aspect, maybe the person would be booked on the basis of the marked license. Police can be biased one way or another, as are all people. This bias is not Sheriff’s policy for field operations, and one-off instances of bias are hard to control in any job or social context.

Nexus is at the Jail Level of cooperation is defined by jail connections to ICE. This is basically fingerprints. The Sonoma County Sheriff does not do ICE detainers.

This jail nexus opens up an area where there are differences of opinion in law enforcement, between prosecution and defense. This relates to constitutional rights to be considered innocent until proven guilty, and the right to a fair trial. A person who is just charged is presumed to be innocent.

Sheriff Freitas has said, I believe, that he intends to cooperate with ICE to apprehend violent felons. In terms of due process, is the term violent felon a charge, or a sentence? Is a person a felon for being charged with a felony?

Fingerprints Again In order for the Sheriff to discover if an inmate charged with a crime has any other warrants, inmates fingerprint information is shared with ICE, the FBI, and the California Dept. of Justice. If you are in jail for a DUI, or other chargeable offense that is not a violent felony, this being charged and having your fingerprints shared is kind of like getting pulled over for a broken tail light but then having your whole car searched without a warrant. At what point are a person’s privacy rights, and right to be presumed innocent violated by overzealous police out to get bad guys, and technology? Does being in jail compromise rights in and of itself? I believe some of these larger justice issues in law enforcement underlie how the Sheriff justifies fingerprint cooperation with ICE.

Politics of Justice This topic is part of a larger discussion of salient policing and justice issues that have resulted in “the war on crime”, “law and order” dog whistles, over-sentencing and over-incarceration of blacks, racial profiling, the US having the highest imprisonment rate of developed countries, and the growth of private prisons. The US seems to me to have some large-scale structural justice issues, as evidenced by the latter, and by the complete politicization of the Supreme Court and Dept. of Justice. The history of law enforcement with minorities and immigrants of all types is far from kumbaya. There is baggage in the public mind, back to the Fugitive Slave Act, and the Chinese Exclusion Act, and more recently, Depression Era Mexican deportations and the Japanese Internment.

Given this background, it is unrealistic for any law enforcement chief or sheriff to claim to not be political. Laws stem from politics. People fall out on a spectrum; put those cards on the table.

Prosecutors, Police and Defense Law On the face of it, law enforcement and prosecutors tend to see someone who is charged as being guilty already. Their job is to catch and try the bad guys. In terms of Know Your Rights, an associate of mine who is a public defender advices all people to not say one word to the police, and to ask for a lawyer right away. This is all natural enough; it’s a cat and mouse game. There are bad guys, we want the bad guys caught and not out in the community terrorizing us. Yet the price of innocent people not being presumed guilty us that a few bad guys do get released. These are checks and balances worked out over 900 years of Anglo law; see the Magna Carta and habeas corpus.

Good Guys and Bad Guys If citizens, and anyone on US soil, have a right to be innocent until proven guilty, and a right to a fair trial, this is a valid element to this immigration enforcement discussion. Coming up may be challenges to the constitutionality of Trump’s orders. The ACLU has got a lot of new money.

The hidden question here is: if the jail is releasing actual or suspected “bad guys”, either because they have served their time, made bail, or otherwise have the legal right to be released, then why are they “bad guys” if they have a right to be released? Are not all people on US soil innocent until proven guilty?

The Trump immigration executive orders have sought to reduce constitutional rights and streamline deportations, and allow ICE agents arrest you because you look funny. Next stop: Guantanamo Bay. Law enforcement municipalities, like San Francisco County, who have declared themselves to be a sanctuary, have been threatened with the withholding of federal funds. Why? Because of total non-cooperation with ICE. This non-cooperation extends to not sharing fingerprints with the FBI and DHS.

Top Tier of ICE Disentanglement Apparently this is what is separating Sonoma County from being in the top tier of California counties in disentangling from ICE. According to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, apparently the Sonoma County Sheriff allows I-247N notifications, which are requests for voluntary notification of release of suspected priority aliens. This is associated with ICE’s PEP , or Priority Enforcement Program. It all starts with fingerprints. I am still investigating this with questions to local Sheriff’s representatives. If this is the case, then this goes beyond the mere inter-agency posting of fingerprints to ICE and the FBI etc. I-247N may be simply the posting of fingerprints. I am trying to figure this all out, fine-grained up to big picture.

Essentially, ICE cooperation amounts to participating in a dragnet for anyone who has been noted as undocumented, for any reason, not necessarily being violent or a felon. This throws the good under the bus along with the bad. Is throwing out the overwhelming good out with bad the price to pay to get the few undocumented bad guys?

The Top Tier of Non-Cooperation From my understanding so far. It is possible for a county to not share any information with ICE at all, including fingerprints. The Sheriff has said that he does not intend to not share fingerprint info with ICE. This means to me, that the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is taking a certain political twist, and not being responsive to the electorate, who are overwhelmingly in the Resist Trump political camp. The electorate here is in strong solidarity with the county undocumented immigrant community.

The conspicuous lack of speaking out from the business community employing undocumented immigrants (hotels, developers, construction, gardening companies, vineyard management, home cleaning services etc.) is getting more notable by the day.

Transparency is OK and Desirable The purpose of this column investigating this topic is to transparently put these issues on the table. It appears that Sheriff Freitas is not in the top tier of liberal law enforcement policy regarding ICE. The meeting and support for Attorney General Sessions does put the Sheriff out of step with the electorate. It’s just not clear what that was all about? Things seem to be adding up, but I know I don’t have the full picture.

My assertions may yet be false, I’m no legal or law enforcement expert, I’m just a regular citizen trying to understand what is going on. I’m open to law enforcement’s perspective. I have demonstrated good will. All county parties to this immigration issue are not guilty until proven innocent.

What I see: There are political Sheriffs in the US, Joe Arpaio for example. If it is possible to be on one end of the spectrum, then it’s possible to be on the other as well. It’s not unreasonable to ask the Sheriff to be explicit about the reasoning for ICE cooperation and where that puts him on the spectrum of law enforcement vis-à-vis constitutional rights, immigration, ICE cooperation, and political interpretations of law.

Lexipol’s Role? If Lexipol is providing the Sheriff with legal opinions upon which to base policy, and the Sheriff is not in the top tier of ICE disentanglement, then what information is Lexipol feeding the Sheriff? Or alternately, why is the Sheriff choosing to not take a more progressive stance in step with the county electorate?

Elected Representatives Job is to Represent The people of Sonoma County clearly voted against Trump, and the policies he represents, and it is reasonable to expect the Sheriff would reflect this public sentiment. Should the Sheriff decide to stand against public opinion, the Board of Supervisors can take steps, he can be voted out, and the City of Sonoma can decide to not renew the contract with the Sheriff’s Office, so as to have Sonoma police policy congruent with the wishes of the electorate.

A simple and complete non-cooperation with ICE would set the fears and mistrust straight. This would increase public safety. This would allow youngsters of all status to grow up feeling they lived in a just society. Until that happens, there will be tensions.