Meth suspect leads wild late-night chase

Posted on March 2, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The driver of a pickup fled from a traffic stop in Schellville about 1:30 this morning and lead deputies on a high-speed chase ending when the truck pulled over in the Temelec subdivision.

According to a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department report, Lonnie VanWinkle 57, of El Verano, failed to obey traffic stop. When confronted, the suspect sped off at a high rate of speed and the deputy noticed his taillight was out. A deputy got into his patrol car and tried to stop the truck, which had a broken taillight, by using his red lights and siren.

Speeds exceeded 100 mph as the suspect fled west bound on Hwy 121 and Hwy 116. The suspect turned right onto Arnold Drive and then Watmaugh Drive before entering Temelec.

The suspect tried to evade the pursuit by making several high speed turns, the report said, but the deputy kept pace. The suspect ultimately stopped his truck at S. Temelec Circle and Avenida Sebastiani.

As the deputy got the suspect out of the truck, the report said, a baggy of suspected methamphetamine fell on the ground. When questioned, the suspect told the deputies he stopped at the traffic stop to see if his friend was getting arrested.

The suspect was determined to be 57-year-old Lonnie VanWinkle from El Verano. He was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for felony evasion of a peace officer and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.