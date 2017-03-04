Despicable Republican hypocrisy rant

Posted on March 4, 2017 by Fred Allebach

After eight years of complete obstructionism and bad faith public engagement, the chickens are coming home to roost for the Republicans. The pillorying of Hillary, for Bengazi and private e-mails is now contrasted with Russian meddling in our election and national affairs, and Senate efforts to cover it up. Where is all the clamor now? Any thoughtful person would have to call bullshit on that.

The Republicans are going to cover up for the Russians?!@#$ Whoa, that is light years past Bengazi and some e-mails about it. Now all the back-channel Russian collusion is magically no problema? What about those e-mails? What about Trump administration cabinet members on private servers?

Republicans worked the red scare for generations, and now Russia is our friend? Illegal communications and collusion with a cold-hearted, murdering, repressive dictator is now somehow OK and not worthy of a public investigation? This is absolutely pitiful. Republicans have no principles. Pitiful.

To boot, Republicans in red states are working hard to suppress the vote, and suppress the right to assemble and protest, all the while letting insane people buy submachine guns, seeing being a woman as a pre-existing condition, and denying science as well. Might as well stack astrology up against astronomy. These people are at best, ignorant, dumb and dumber, otherwise despicable and amoral.

What we are seeing is a cold, Machiavellian calculation for power and control, to enact an agenda that favors 1% rich white men. There is nothing different in current Republican behavior than that of corrupt past Popes, or any other power-hungry elite. The goal is to establish a dynasty. There is no social-good morality here. Poor white guys and millionaire wannabees are unwitting pawns to a sophisticated PR gambit that cloaks power-hungry greed with values issues the Masters of the Universe don’t even care about. It is a testament to lack of education that poor white honkies buy it hook, line and sinker, played out on strict father obedience memes.

No wonder all big cities are blue and everywhere around a college or university is blue. Get a little education, worldliness and exposure, and tribal parochialism melts away. You can think for yourself: this is the promise of the modern world, of humanism, the Renaissance and the Reformation. Try it, you’ll like it. As said San Francisco longshoreman philosopher Eric Hoffer, “propaganda does not deceive people; it merely helps them to deceive themselves.

An extreme nasty campaign full of hate speech, disrespect, and lies, has left a wake of violence, disbelief, disillusion and willingness to fight back country-wide. As people of conscience push back, for example, with the widely acknowledged uplifting and clear-hearted Women’s March, Sonoma’s own Darius Anderson, in a San Francisco Chronicle op/ed piece, seeks to make a false equivalence with that message and hate speech. Fighting fascism is not hate speech, sorry. “Grab them by the pussy”, among hundreds of malicious comments and lies should be the end of the line, you’re out of here. Trump will hang himself soon enough.

Republicans demand equal time, for views that don’t deserve the time of day, demanding that less than 1% of scientific opinion stand as a solid rebuttal on climate change. This is where a little education can help, start with learning proxy dating methods for signals of past climate.

Trump is such a windbag of childish impulses we are supposed to be glad if he appears half normal for five minutes. This is the leader of the most powerful country in the world? Someone who is being led by the hand by Darth Vader Steve Bannon, to hire Wall Street billionaires that seek to undo all social and environmental progress from the last 200 years? We’re being intentionally distracted by manufactured troubles, a smokescreen for the Masters to tighten their grip on power.

I guess there is money to be made by somebody… private prisons, for-profit “universities, just like medieval Lords taking advantage of the peasants, squeezing the little guy for all they can get.

And the Republican Congress is complicit, to allow the destruction of earned benefits and protections, for actual working people, and for our environmental baseline, so they can stealthily enact an agenda of 1% hegemony. Yes, the time for discussion has passed, this is no longer a conversation; it’s power struggle. Any thoughtful person is going to want to get on the right side of history here, or end up as untenable Trump justifiers.

The ultimate outcome seems to be the destruction of the e pluribus unum United States, and the rise of fascist strong-man dictatorship. Yes, the fight is on and I’m proud to be in it. What goes around comes around. Republicans have proven they are not reliable partners. This is a death struggle, and if any Republicans want to be reasonable and sane, now might be a good time to start.