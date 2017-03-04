Home builder relying on a 167-year-old subdivision map

Posted on March 4, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun



An application to build a single family home over 5,000 square feet in size on a 2.8-acre parcel currently zoned Hillside Residential (10 acres per single family dwelling) will be considered by Sonoma’s Planning Commission at its upcoming meeting, March 9, 2017, beginning at 6:30.

According to the staff report, the applicant, Bill Jasper, is relying on a very old subdivision map recorded in 1850 by Mariano Vallejo (pictured above), and thereby asserting entitled subdivision rights established well over 150 years ago. Current City of Sonoma zoning classifies the parcel in question (4th Street East and Brazil Street) as “Hillside Residential” with a minimum requirement of 10-acres per single family dwelling, which the application under consideration does not meet.

The legal validity of such “legacy” subdivision maps in California has been a matter of some dispute; courts have sometimes supported their validity and as often, have not. The city’s staff report notes the existence of the legacy subdivision in passing, but makes no mention of whether or not such an old subdivision map is legally supportable in this case.

The city’s 10-acre Hillside Residential zone is intended to help preserve the rural, hillside backdrop and prevent the proliferation of homes that can be seen from the valley floor. It also is intended to prevent wide-scale removal of trees on the hillside. The application in question includes the removal of dozens of mature oaks of various species, some as tall as 40 feet.

Documents included in the meeting agenda packet indicate that Caymus Builders, a company owned by Developer Ed Routhier, is also involved in this home construction project and that the application is for a home that when completed will become his personal residence. Routhier has currently applied to develop a hotel and houses on two mixed use parcels spanning First Street East and Second Street East, and his current home on Second Street East is reportedly up for sale.