Nativism and immigration

Posted on March 6, 2017 by Fred Allebach

Current US and California nativism focused on immigration from Mexico is reminiscent of similar nativism in the past towards Germans, Irish Catholics, southern and eastern Europeans, Chinese, Japanese, Filipinos, Indian, and Arab immigrants. During hard times, or when someone (Trump) wants to manufacture a crisis to win an election, anyone who is not northern European white Anglo Saxon protestant is seen as an alien threat to a mythical American way of life. Reoccurring nativism-based prejudice is at once representative of parochial in-group/out-group human social dynamics, a shifting world economy, variable climate conditions and also fluctuations of US labor supply and demand.

The vitriol we see now aimed at Mexican immigrants was once aimed at Chinese, Japanese and southern plains whites. (1) As the US economy has waxed, waned, and modernized industrially, immigrants and immigrant labor have become scapegoats for causing unemployment and economic recession.

Rather than look at nativism literally, from a Breitbart News type of perspective, let’s take a larger, more educated view.

Immigration, and its effect on economy are large-scale phenomena. Forces that influence the dislocation of people are push factors, they cause pressure to migrate and include: war, famine, urbanization, industrialization, shifting means of production, and climatic events such as drought, a good example of which is the Dust Bowl. Pull factors mainly consist of chance for work and have a higher standard of living.

Immigrants are pushed and pulled, and natives either welcome or reject them.

An example of rejection is the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. Asians were banned altogether in the 1920s. Southern plains whites or Okies, were also the recipients of prejudice and blame during the Dust Bowl years, see John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath. These people and other past immigrants came in search of work because of population and resource dynamics pressures that were relieved through movement to areas of potential opportunity. The world is about to see this in a big way with anthropogenic climate change. The vagaries of weather can and do create pressures for migration.

The Second Industrial Revolution occurred generally during the last quarter of the 19th century to just before WW2. During this time, the US means of agricultural production changed from local and family oriented to one of mass scale. This fundamental change in the means of production and concomitant labor relations displaced a lot of people who had lived in rural areas. Small scale, labor-intensive farmers could not co-exist and compete price-wise with mass produced farm goods and production methods. Many had to move. There was no rural livelihood to make anymore. These rural people migrated to urban areas for employment. Necessary agricultural tasks were now performed by machines on a mass scale and/or by hired, seasonal labor with no local ties.

This same sort of process and shift in means of production is happening today in Mexico. An example: a rural village, La Mesa de Abajo, in the Sierra Madre Mountains in Chihuahua, Mexico. (2) These people have been largely self-sufficient for generations, raising beans, corn, vegetables and cattle ranching. They are classic Jeffersonian free men; they make their own shoes, saddles, furniture, build their own adobe homes, and produce and sell their own agricultural goods. They do most everything necessary to sustain themselves. They are at the point now where the available land cannot be further subdivided. The land can only carry so many families. Self-sufficiency is tied to the resource base. Children not inheriting land have pressure to move away. In modern Mexico changing means of agricultural production and population pressure has resulted in migration to urban areas and people taking up trades in a wage, cash economy. This is known, noticeable and happening all over northern Mexico where people are coming out of the mountains to the cities. From Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, particular migration chains are established to locations in the US. It is the younger generation that has to move out to find new livelihood; the older folks stay put and continue to work as they have.

As a corollary, people from Michoacan migrate to Sonoma Valley.

From La Mesa de Abajo the older generation sells blacksmith and leather products, beans, calves, cows, meat, preserved fruits and vegetables. The younger people who stay in Mexico, who have moved to urban areas, have gone for carpentry careers, construction trades, computer sales and networking, street vending of food, or moved farther a field to work in maquiladora factories on the border. Work can be had for skilled labor but it does not pay well compared to the US and Mexican consumer prices for everything except rent and housing are equal to or more than the US. The elder generations have an economic system going that is sustainable and works; the younger age-sets are being forced into a more modern, cash economy of which Mexico is home but not near as potentially lucrative as the US, where migration networks (for La Mesa de Abajo) are established in Chicago and Arizona.

Everyone has TV, and TV has no borders. TV shows everything these Mexicans don’t have, and what they might want.

In Obregon and Mexico in general, wages for unskilled labor average a dollar a day or less. So, what is a kid to do who will not inherit land, who cannot use their self-sufficient rural and agricultural expertise, and who has access to TV and sees the US level of consumer hype yet is making a dollar a day? They go to the US to look for a higher wage, where the US minimum means possibly living like a king. What keeps people in Mexico is family, kin and culture. They may be poor but they are not strangers to each other like the individualism culture in the US. On the other hand, when you have population pressure, a poor economy, agriculture shifting from family style to industrial production and low earning potential, there is the call to migrate to something better, even if that ultimately means cultural alienation.

I know numerous undocumented young people from the villages around la Mesa de Abajo, and their families. These are great people, who treated me with nothing but friendship, and the greatest kindness and respect. After living in Mexico for two years, I came to see that what I thought of as being poor in the US is nothing like real, actual poverty.

You really can’t blame people for desiring a better life. Are folks just supposed to sit there and starve? And it is well known that immigrants work very hard; they are desirable workers; they work much harder than US workers who don’t want to literally stoop to the conditions and wages offered. Immigrants take work others don’t want yet get blamed for stealing jobs. That these immigrants are taking jobs from citizens is pure BS. These migrants are hungry for opportunity and so they hustle, demonstrate their desire and drive down wages in the fields where they work. US citizens at the bottom of the ladder see their earning power eroded and other resulting civic inequities like non-payment of income and property taxes and so you get the hate, prejudice and Nativism. But there is always someone coming to drive down labor costs (3, 1), youth, immigrants, women; it will always be somebody, so to blame immigrants is to really miss the point that the value of labor is under constant erosive pressure anyway.

It is not laborers who are causing low wages anyway, it is the big bosses, and consumers always wanting the lowest price.

US companies want cheap labor, in the fields where Mexican immigrants can work, i.e. construction, landscape, agriculture and factory work. Yet the government has in place policies, out of public nativist pressure, to make these immigrants illegal. Business, government and public opinion are out of step. As we see further modernization, a global economy and competition for markets and lower prices there is major pressure to keep labor costs down. Business itself starts to migrate when low labor costs cannot be provided on the home turf. But labor is how the bulk of the world makes their living and the large structural pressures of modernization, industrialization make it so individual laborers are like ants, disposable, and nativism is nothing more than ants fighting among themselves for the scraps. (4) You don’t see the owners of large construction firms or agricultural enterprises whining about Mexican labor; they keep their mouths shut. They want this labor. If they can’t get it, they move to Mexico, Indonesia or China and then no North American labor wins anything.

It is hard for anyone to be free when the work available offers such a pittance and lack of opportunity to advance. As long as the whole object is to reduce labor costs to the minimum while maximizing profit at the top then we will continue to see things like nativism, the Ku Klux Klan, Trumpism, and facile prejudice against immigrants.

The US economy doesn’t seem to be based on any plan for the over-all betterment of society. It is more at what Jared Diamond calls a kleptocracy, a system based on fleecing others as much as possible. Population pressures, accidents of climate and pressure for competitive low prices of goods then will continue to be exploited to drive down labor costs.

Unfortunately for immigrants and workers in general, liberal California has some of the greatest income inequality in the country. It’s not just Trump and join the Resistance folks, it’s us already. Look in the mirror for why we can’t get it together to pay a decent, living wage to working people of all stripes, for why it’s OK to have a black market, exploitive economy right under our noses and not try to better it. The culprit is our very own 1% liberal rich guys, and our own facile consumer habits. An associate of mine said, “Bay Area liberals are a mile wide, and an inch deep.” Another associate said, of why environmentalism is an easy out for people with some conscience, “the modern environmental movement was reborn in the wake of the civil rights era. It has always been a relatively safe way for rich, educated, white kids to feel like they were down with the whole counter-culture thing without actually having to integrate or give up any real privileges. The problem is, now (with Trump) that veil is completely blown. So, either we find ourselves a seat on the bus in solidarity with blacks, Latinos, queers, Muslims, and everybody else who is being crushed by naked, unapologetic capitalism, or we keep driving by ourselves in the fast lane where it’s obvious we’re part of the problem we pretend we’re fixing.”

The upshot of this essay is that migrants looking for the most basic sorts of work are not villains to blame all of our problems on. These people are nothing more than victims of modernization of the means of production, a global economy and victims of the weather and population dynamics. To reduce these large structural forces and changes to blaming individual Mexicans as law-breakers and criminals is absurd and simplistic. If people knew a little history and understood how the world is working maybe they wouldn’t be so quick to blame others for what is really a common misfortune.

The numbers from every sector and quarter do not justify Trump’s executive orders. Increased terrorism, drag on the economy, more border crossings, more crime? These are all lies aimed at alienated and proscribed social media bubbles in Ohio and North Carolina. Like many a nativism episode that has gone before, the current brouhaha is based on lies, and like the ones past that have been widely recognized as immoral, the sooner we break this Trump fever, the better.

