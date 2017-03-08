Chocolate… and beer?
Posted on March 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun
It figures that the brewmaster at Sonoma Springs Brewing Company is always thinking of different ways to pair beer and food. But beer and chocolate? Absolutely, says Tim Goeppinger, when the brew is his Doppelbock, dubbed Smooth Operator. “This style is very food-friendly and sometimes reminiscent of toasted bread, with hints of caramel and molasses.” He serves it in a tulip glass at just under 50 degrees – and sometimes with a big slice of German Chocolate Cake.
German Chocolate Cake
Ingredients
1/2 cup water
4 (1 ounce) squares German sweet chocolate
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups white sugar
4 egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup buttermilk
2 1/2 cups cake flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 egg whites
1 cup white sugar
1 cup evaporated milk
1/2 cup butter
3 egg yolks, beaten
1 1/3 cups flaked coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon shortening
1 (1 ounce) square semisweet chocolate
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 3 – 9 inch round pans. Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a small saucepan, heat water and 4 ounces chocolate until melted. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- In a large bowl, cream 1 cup butter and 2 cups sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in 4 egg yolks one at a time. Blend in the melted chocolate mixture and vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk, mixing just until incorporated.
- In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold 1/3 of the whites into the batter, then quickly fold in remaining whites until no streaks remain.
- Pour into 3 – 9 inch pans Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto wire rack.
- To make the Filling: In a saucepan combine 1 cup sugar, evaporated milk, 1/2 cup butter, and 3 egg yolks. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut, pecans and vanilla. Cool until thick enough to spread.
- Spread filling between layers and on top of cake. In a small saucepan, melt shortening and 1 ounce of chocolate. Stir until smooth and drizzle down the sides of the cake.
- Enjoy with friends and a pint of Sonoma Springs Doppelbock beer – or milk!