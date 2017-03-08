Chocolate… and beer?

Posted on March 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It figures that the brewmaster at Sonoma Springs Brewing Company is always thinking of different ways to pair beer and food. But beer and chocolate? Absolutely, says Tim Goeppinger, when the brew is his Doppelbock, dubbed Smooth Operator. “This style is very food-friendly and sometimes reminiscent of toasted bread, with hints of caramel and molasses.” He serves it in a tulip glass at just under 50 degrees – and sometimes with a big slice of German Chocolate Cake.

German Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

4 (1 ounce) squares German sweet chocolate

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups white sugar

4 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup buttermilk

2 1/2 cups cake flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 egg whites

1 cup white sugar

1 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup butter

3 egg yolks, beaten

1 1/3 cups flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon shortening

1 (1 ounce) square semisweet chocolate

Directions