Disputing claims of ‘hate signs’ at Plaza rally

Posted on March 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Because he is one of the owners of several North Bay newspapers, it was shocking to read Darius Anderson’s article in the Feb. 28 issue of the SF Chronicle, where he claims that the Women’s March in Sonoma was filled with hate signs, many carried by children. We, the undersigned, were at that march, where nearly 3,000 people showed up in our small town. None of us saw one hate sign in the crowd and some of us spent time today going through the photos of that march to make sure we didn’t miss something. Darius Anderson owes an apology to the people of Sonoma and a retraction letter to the SF Chronicle.

Regarding the false equivalences Anderson cites, Obama’s White House did not foster hate speech, but Trump’s campaign certainly did. In the first days after the presidential election, the Southern Poverty Law Center administered an online survey to over 10,000 educators across the country. Their findings showed an alarming upswing in verbal harassment, slurs, derogatory language, and disturbing incidents among students since Trump’s campaign, many using Trump’s words. No, there is not equal hate speech on both sides. That assertion is Fake News. One only has to look through news stories during the past year to see from where the hate speech emanates.

Georgia Kelly

Sarah Ford

Fred Allebach

Lisa Summers

Bob Edwards

Mara Lee Ebert

Will Shonbrun

Gigi Pfleger

Dave Ransom

Kimberly Blattner