Hospital parcel tax increase defeated; another try in June

The ballot measure to raise the parcel tax in support of Sonoma Valley Hospital failed to gain the required two-thirds majority in Tuesday’s election. The Health Care District Board meets in emergency session this morning to consider and likely approve putting the measure — an increase from $195 per year to $250 — on the June ballot for another try.
With all 45 precincts counted Tuesday night, Measure B was approved by 64.8% — just shy of the 66.6% needed. The measure would increased the tax by 28%, a gain to the hospital of $800,000 each of the five years it would have been in effect.
If the measure fails again in the June 6 general election, the parcel tax would expire on June 30 — a loss to the hospital of about $3 million annually.
The vote count was 4,954 for, and 2,693 against, according to the County Registrar of Voters.
This morning’s emergency meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the hospital’s administrative conference room, 347 Andrieux St. The meeting will not be televised or streamed, but there is a call-in number for the public: 866.228.9900; Guest code: 294221#
Don’t just submit the same thing to vote on again. Start by thinking about some changes and lowering the dollar amount. Then MAYBE….