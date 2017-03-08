Hospital parcel tax increase defeated; another try in June

Posted on March 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The ballot measure to raise the parcel tax in support of Sonoma Valley Hospital failed to gain the required two-thirds majority in Tuesday’s election. The Health Care District Board meets in emergency session this morning to consider and likely approve putting the measure — an increase from $195 per year to $250 — on the June ballot for another try.

With all 45 precincts counted Tuesday night, Measure B was approved by 64.8% — just shy of the 66.6% needed. The measure would increased the tax by 28%, a gain to the hospital of $800,000 each of the five years it would have been in effect.

If the measure fails again in the June 6 general election, the parcel tax would expire on June 30 — a loss to the hospital of about $3 million annually.

The vote count was 4,954 for, and 2,693 against, according to the County Registrar of Voters.

This morning’s emergency meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the hospital’s administrative conference room, 347 Andrieux St. The meeting will not be televised or streamed, but there is a call-in number for the public: 866.228.9900; Guest code: 294221#