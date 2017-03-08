Trash talking and runway walking

Posted on March 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s the event that makes looking like garbage a compliment, as local eco-friendly designers – like Susan Gibbons, pictured, in a dress made of pie tins – use rescued and recycled materials to create outrageous couture. Indeed, it’s time to talk trash, as the Sonoma Community Center’s annual Trashion Fashion show returns March 25 to the Sonoma Veterans Building.

“Trashion Fashion is a powerful reminder that so much of what we throw away everyday can be reused or repurposed,” said Special Projects Manager Margaret Hatcher. “A little creativity can transform what we normally think of as junk into something remarkable.”

The runway show is part of Trashion Fashion Week, March 18-25, which begins with two dozen Trashion garments on display in businesses around town. Next, an exhibit of 101 Trashion Barbies opens Saturday March 18 in the Center’s Gallery 212. The seventh annual Trashion Fashion Runway Show takes place on March 25, and the week culminates with “Dogs on the Catwalk,” Sonoma’s first Trashion fashion show for dogs on Sunday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at the Sonoma Community Center. The deadline to apply is March 17.

For event tickets and information contact at 938.4626 x1 or Svbo.org.

Photo by Melinda Kelly