Broadway Under the Stars goes indoors

Posted on March 9, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Best of Broadway Under The Stars brings highlight moments from Transcendence Theatre’s five seasons at the outdoor Jack London Park site into two North Bay indoor venues this month.

Artistic Director Amy Miller and company have culled a 500-song list to 25 numbers for the shows, to include favorite songs, dances, medley from over the years, plus a few surprises.

The show plays the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts on March 11 and 12. On March 18 and 19, the all-star revue plays Marin Center. Both locations will present Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday. Tickets are $39-$139.

For information visit transcendencetheatre.org

