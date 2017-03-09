Does Sonoma water department budget have a leak?

Posted on March 9, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Are proceeds from Sonoma’s water operation – which charges about 20 percent more than comparable cities in Sonoma County – improperly subsidizing the city’s general fund? According to research by Chris Petlock presented to the city council, transfers from water revenues to the city’s operating coffers averaged about 17 percent per year over the last 5 years. Not only is that significantly higher than comparable cities that make such transfers (many do not), it may be a violation of Proposition 218, a state restriction on charging customers more than the cost of service. Seemingly not part of that service would be the 18-to-24 percent of the water department revenue kept by the city. Last year, that line item was about $740,000… Anaheim, Burbank, Riverside and Long Beach are among the many cities that have lost lawsuits over the Prop. 218 issue and ordered to return funds to the water department. One such lawsuit summarized the illegal transfers this way: “Burbank has been required to impose on its water customers higher charges and fees than it would otherwise have been required to impose had the transfers not been made.”

Speaking of subsidies, you can get a special agricultural energy rate from PG&E – if you grow weed. While recreational marijuana can’t be sold in California until January 2018, existing medical marijuana growers and future recreational marijuana growers are eligible now for the deal. “Cannabis is a legal crop in our state, like almonds and tomatoes,” said PG&E spokesperson Deborah Affonsa. “Agricultural growers now will be eligible for the same rate and energy efficiency programs as farmers of other crops.” She said Now that cannabis is in California’s future, our next step is to work with these new agricultural customers and make this industry as energy efficient as possible,” said Affonsa. Now that pot is nothing less than “California’s future,” she says, the next step is to find new ag customers.

The Sonoma International Film Festival, March 29 through April 2, is scouting locations, like your extra bedroom or guesthouse. The event is looking for host families to house a filmmaker for the festival. Sally Fernandez will again open her home to a visiting participant. “We’ve been hosting film makers for seven years and are always delighted with the fine group of artisans sent us,” she says. “We feel an immediate bond with them as they share their experiences.” Plus, a Cinema Pass for each host. Interested? Call 707.548.6587.

The County’s Regional Parks Department is pursuing a $706,000 state grant to help pay for improvements at Maxwell Farms Regional Park including a new soccer field, a new baseball field, restroom/concession facilities and expanded parking. Improved access to the 80-acre park for vehicles and pedestrians is also part of the plan, as is riparian restoration. The cost for the first phase of development is $3.3 million. The total price of the two-phase project is $6.3 million. Currently, there is $1,119,000 in committed funds for this project, an update of the park’s original 1986 Master Plan.

— Val Robichaud

