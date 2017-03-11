Health care plan for Developmental Center residents

The contract to provide specialized healthcare services for Sonoma County residents with developmental disabilities, including 350 from the Sonoma Developmental Center, has been awarded.

Senator Mike McGuire today announced that Santa Rosa Community Health Centers will be awarded a contract with the North Bay Regional Center through funding provided by the Department of Developmental Services to provide the specialized healthcare services.

“Our top priority has always been to ensure the health and well-being of Developmental Center residents now and into the future,” McGuire said. “Santa Rosa Community Health Centers will offer specialty healthcare, dental care, mental health and adaptive services in a dedicated healthcare hub close to home.”

The plan addresses health care only — where the current SDC residents will live when the facility closes in 2018 has not yet been determined.

“We know that this closure process has been extremely difficult to so many residents and their families over the past three years, which is why this investment is so important,” McGuire said. “Not only will these funds help keep health care, dental and mental health close to home in Sonoma County, we are creating a new healthcare hub for hundreds of Californians who need specialized services to thrive.”

This investment will create unique exam rooms catered to individuals with developmental disabilities, McGuire said. There will be specialized services delivered by uniquely trained medical professionals, along with specialized services for shoes and durable medical equipment.

“We are honored to be chosen to serve individuals with developmental disabilities in our area,” said Santa Rosa Community Health Centers Chief Executive Officer Naomi Fuchs. “There is a lot of work still to do and we are committed to meeting the health care needs of our community by creating a health care home for those with developmental disabilities.”