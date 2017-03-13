Springs Community Alliance meets on immigration

Posted on March 13, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A panel discussion on immigration hosted by the Springs Community Alliance is set for Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m. at La Luz Center, 17560 Greger Street in the Springs. The meeting is free and open to the public. Translation services will be provided.

Panelists include Mario Castillo from La Luz Family Resource Center at El Verano School; Jerry Threet from the Sonoma County Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach; Lucy Benz-Rogers, attorney from the International Institute; Michele Crawford, immigration attorney; and Claudia Robins, community organizer.

The meeting is open to the public and anyone with an interest in the Springs is welcome to attend and weigh in on issues of concern.

SCA’s mission is to serve as a hub of communication and information affecting the interests and well-being of all people who live in, serve, or conduct business within the Springs neighborhoods of El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs and Agua Caliente.

Regular SCA meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at La Luz.