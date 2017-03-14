Cat of the Week

Posted on March 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Meet Donut! Donut is an 11-month-old medium haired black and white male. He is a handsome cat who was turned in to us due to health issues with his owners. He is described as a playful guy who can be aloof, too. (He is a cat!) He enjoys being groomed and purrs readily. He has spend time with young children and has always lived indoors. Donut likes his scratching post and small balls to chase as well. He is very eager to find a new home and will cry at the door to the Cat Room. Does this tug at your heart? — Petslifeline.org