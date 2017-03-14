SV Hospital adds high-tech surgery aid

Posted on March 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Hospital’s new state-of-the-art Surgery Center just became even more state-of-the-art thanks to generous support from the Sonoma Valley community.

Found in many of the country’s leading hospitals, the new Stryker system provides greater efficiency and control to the surgeon and surgical team, enabling enhanced focus on patient care during surgery.

The upgrade is called a Stryker A/V Integration system, and it provides improved overhead visual capability for the surgeon. The Stryker iSuite component contains a full range of operating room technologies and medical equipment systems that integrate multiple systems through one point of contact.

“The fundraising drive for the new technology was led by Bill and Gerry Brinton, who provided an initial donation with a challenge to get other’s to match their investment, inspiring many others to generously participate,” said Dave Pier, Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation executive director.

In all, Pier noted that nearly $400,000 was raised to help with the important technological upgrade in the Surgery Center.

“Once again the Sonoma Valley has stepped up to support its Hospital, and in doing so has enhanced the Hospital’s ability to serve our community,” Pier said. “The Hospital depends on community support for large capital expenditures such as the Stryker system, and the new 3D Mammography unit we will install this year, we’re so grateful for the community’s continuing commitment to having a first-rate hospital.”

SVH CEO Kelly Mather notes that the Stryker system is yet another reason for surgeons to bring their patients to the Hospital. “Our new surgery center has clearly attracted surgeons to practice here, and this state-of-the-art equipment provides yet another incentive,” she said. “The Surgery Center is at the core of the Hospital’s mission and integral to our providing excellent emergency and critical care services to the Sonoma Valley.”

The Surgery Center, which opened in early 2014 as part of the Hospital’s new wing, was funded through a successful capital campaign. It has three state-of-the-art operating rooms and is larger and more modern than the previous center. Since opening the Surgery Center, the Hospital has seen an increase in both the number of surgeons operating here and the number of surgeries, with total surgeries surpassing 1,500 in the past year.

The Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation (SVHF) is the philanthropic arm of Sonoma Valley Hospital. Over the past five years, the Foundation has helped raise more than $13 million to support the Hospital through investment in equipment and programs that directly benefit patients, most of whom live in our community and rely on the hospital for critical care.

Photo: Shown with the new Stryker system at the Hospital are, from left, Kelli Cornell, RN, SVH Surgery Clinical Coordinator; Kelly Mather, SVH CEO and President; Bill and Gerry Brinton; Dave Pier, Executive Director, Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation