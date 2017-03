Tats gone wrong

Posted on March 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Did you get your first tattoo during that lost spring break on South Padre Island? Is that a tramp stamp, or did you sit in wet paint? Master tattoo artist Shotsie Gorman (above) invites one and all to the Ugly Tattoo Contest, with $400 – and a custom tattoo cover-up – for the winner.

Sunday, Mach 9. Live music with Half People. 6 to 9 p.m. Burgers & Vine, 400 First St. E. 707.933.7110.