Assemblymember Levine to host Sonoma forum

Posted on March 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Do you have questions, concerns, or suggestions about your state government? Assemblymember Marc Levine will host a community forum on Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to noon, Sonoma Community Meeting Room , 177 First St. W.

“I deeply value input from community members and believe it is important to make myself available to you in your community to hear your concerns,” Levine said. “I encourage all members of the community to drop by.”

Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley will also be in attendance. No appointment is necessary.

If you plan to attend, please RSVP here. If you are unable to attend but would still like to talk, call his office at 707.576.2631.