Crab in the Cave

Posted on March 21, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Rotary Club of Glen Ellen-Kenwood’s annual dinner and auction at the Deerfield Ranch Winery in Kenwood, dubbed Crab in the Cave, is Saturday, March 25. All proceeds will go to Rotary-sponsored programs at local Sonoma Valley schools, community projects, as well as international clean water, sanitation, and educational programs.

6:30-9:30 p.m. $75. Deerfield wines and beer available. Crabinthecave.bpt.me.